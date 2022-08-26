MLB: Toronto Blue Jays at Boston Red Sox

Boston Red Sox left fielder Alex Verdugo (99) slides into third base during the ninth inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Fenway Park. 

 Paul Rutherford/USA TODAY Sports

A fielder's-choice grounder by George Springer in the 10th inning brought home the winning run as the visiting Toronto Blue Jays beat the Boston Red Sox 6-5 on Thursday to sweep a three-game series.

Toronto left two runners aboard in both the eighth and ninth before scratching out a run in the 10th. Cavan Biggio, who began the 10th at second base, took third on a groundout, then came home on Springer's grounder to shortstop Xander Bogaerts, evading the tag of catcher Kevin Plawecki.

