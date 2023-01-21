Bloom

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — It snowed all day before Red Sox Winter Weekend officially kicked off on Friday evening, but the freezing temps in western Massachusetts were nothing compared to the frigid reception principal owner John Henry and Chief Baseball Office Chaim Bloom received when they took the stage for the Town Hall.

To say Henry’s attendance was a surprise would be an understatement. He has eschewed the spotlight almost entirely since the Mookie Betts trade of February 2020, which was the last time he sat down for the media. Likewise, he didn’t make himself available to the media on Friday.