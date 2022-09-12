MLB: Game One-Minnesota Twins at New York Yankees

The Yankees’ Aaron Judge rounds the bases after hitting his 55th homer of the season last week against the Minnesota Twins.

The Red Sox and Yankees will meet for the last time at Fenway Park this week, and while the Sox are well out of playoff contention, the series remains ripe with storylines.

The biggest is Aaron Judge’s chase for Roger Maris’s American League home run record of 61 set in 1961, a record that remains important to a large facet of baseball fans who discount the only three players to ever pass that mark: Barry Bonds, Sammy Sosa and Mark McGwire.