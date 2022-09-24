MLB: Boston Red Sox at New York Yankees

The Yankees'  Aaron Judge is seen in the dugout after flying out on Saturday against the Red Sox.

 USA TODAY SPORTS

Anthony Rizzo belted a two-run homer to snap a tie in the seventh inning to lift the host New York Yankees to a 7-5 win over the Boston Red Sox on Saturday.

Aaron Judge went 0-for-3 with a walk to remain at 60 homers on the season for the Yankees, who have won six in a row.