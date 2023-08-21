MLB: Boston Red Sox at New York Yankees

Red Sox closer Kenley Jansen celebrates after Boston beat the New York Yankees 6-5 on Sunday at Yankee Stadium.

 USA TODAY SPORTS

NEW YORK — Kenley Jansen slammed the door shut on the Yankees in one of Boston’s biggest wins of the season Sunday afternoon. Minutes later, he nearly banged down the door to the manager’s office.

As Alex Cora began answering questions from reporters postgame Sunday, there was a loud knock on the closed door to his office inside the visitor’s clubhouse. Then, a few seconds of silence, and another loud knock. By that point, Jansen had clearly had enough. He barged in and told Cora he was needed in the clubhouse for a brief speech and beer shower. The manager obliged.