MLB: Spring Training-Toronto Blue Jays at Boston Red Sox

Red Sox starter Corey Kluber, shown last week during a spring training game, will start Opening Day against the Orioles.

 USA TODAY SPORTS

Red Sox manager Alex Cora confirmed Wednesday that two-time Cy Young Award winner Corey Kluber will take the ball for the club when it opens the season on March 30.

Kluber will face the Orioles on Opening Day with Chris Sale likely lined up for the second game of the season on April 1.