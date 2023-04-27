SPORTS-FBN-RAVENS-JACKSON-DEAL-BZ

LAMAR JACKSON

 Kim Hairston

Franchise quarterback Lamar Jackson is staying with the Baltimore Ravens on a five-year contract, agreeing to terms Thursday mere hours before the start of the NFL draft.

Financial terms were not yet released, but NFL Network reported the deal was worth $260 million. The average annual value of $52 million would make Jackson the highest-paid player in NFL history.