MLB: Boston Red Sox at Kansas City Royals

Red Sox center fielder Jarren Duran is unable to make a catch at the wall during the eighth inning at Kansas City on Sunday. The Royals won, 13-5.

On paper, four games against a lowly Royals team looked like a great opportunity for the Red Sox to pick up some ground in the playoff race. In that sense, then, Boston’s weekend can be counted as a missed opportunity.

Jarren Duran had an adventurous day in center field as the Red Sox dropped Sunday’s series finale, 13-5, and ended up losing three of four to the Royals, who even after a good weekend are 44-65.