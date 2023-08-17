MLB: Boston Red Sox at Washington Nationals

The Nationals’ Jeter Downs scores ahead of a tag by Red Sox catcher Connor Wong during the fifth inning of Thursday’s game in Washington.

 USA TODAY SPORTS

Facing the toughest remaining schedule of any playoff contender, the Red Sox have to take advantage of the few opportunities they have left against weaker competition if they hope to reach the postseason.

This week’s series against the last-place Washington Nationals was a golden opportunity, but the Red Sox let it slip away.