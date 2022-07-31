BOSTON — J.D. Martinez and Christian Vázquez might have just played their final home game as members of the Boston Red Sox. If so, they went out with a bang.
Martinez and Vázquez both are trade candidates as Tuesday’s 6 p.m. deadline approaches. Sunday, they led Boston to a 7-2 victory over the Brewers at Fenway Park.
The Red Sox stroked four straight doubles with two outs in the fifth inning to turn a two-run deficit into a three-run lead. Martinez and Vázquez both were part of the rally.
Xander Bogaerts tied it 2-2 with a two-run double to left field. Martinez gave Boston a 3-2 lead with an RBI double to right. Vázquez’ RBI double to right made it 4-2 and Alex Verdugo’s RBI double made it 5-2.
Brewers starter Aaron Ashby (2-9) may have kept the Sox off the scoreboard in the fifth if not for an infield error. Instead, the left-hander didn’t finish the inning, charged with the five unearned runs on five hits, three walks and six strikeouts in 4 2/3 innings.
Martinez (2-for-4 with two doubles) and Vázquez (1-for-4 with one double) both are eligible for free agency after this season. Both have been involved in trade rumors in recent days.
Boston starter Josh Winckowski (4-5) pitched five innings, allowing two runs, seven hits and one walk while striking out one. He gave up a two-run homer to Hunter Renfroe in the second inning.
He became the first Sox starting pitcher to record a win during July and he did it on the final day of the month. The Red Sox avoided a three-game series sweep and won for just the third time in 10 games since the All-Star break.
The NL Central-leading Brewers lost for just the second time in nine games since the All-Star break.