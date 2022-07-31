MLB: Boston Red Sox at New York Yankees

Boston's J.D. Martinez cracks a hit during the July 16 game against the Yankees. Martinez, the subject of trade talk, played a key role in the Red Sox' win over the Brewers on Sunday.

 USA TODAY SPORTS

BOSTON — J.D. Martinez and Christian Vázquez might have just played their final home game as members of the Boston Red Sox. If so, they went out with a bang.

Martinez and Vázquez both are trade candidates as Tuesday’s 6 p.m. deadline approaches. Sunday, they led Boston to a 7-2 victory over the Brewers at Fenway Park.