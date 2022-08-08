MLB: Boston Red Sox at Kansas City Royals

Red Sox center fielder Jarren Duran is unable to make a catch at the wall during the eighth inning at Kansas City on Sunday.

 USA TODAY SPORTS

This was the danger of the Red Sox’ confusing trade deadline strategy last week.

While being half-in, half-out of the 2022 season, the Sox held on to most of their players with expiring contracts, but didn’t make enough upgrades to their current team to put themselves in contention.