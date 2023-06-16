MLB: Tampa Bay Rays at Boston Red Sox

Brayan Bello is among Boston’s young pitchers who have shown promise.

 USA TODAY SPORTS

IF WE’RE TALKING about historic franchise droughts, the one that’s existed since the Red Sox last developed a starting pitcher in their organization is no match for the one that measured time between the last Red Sox championship of the 20th century and the first title of the 21st century.

Eighty-six years is a long time; the 16 years it’s been since the Red Sox developed their last solid starting pitcher (Clay Buchholz) is, by contrast, a relative pittance.