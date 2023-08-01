MLB: New York Mets at San Diego Padres

Justin Verlander throws a pitch against the San Diego Padres in a July game. Verlander on Tuesday was dealt from the Mets to the Astros.

 USA TODAY SPORTS

Three-time Cy Young Award winner Justin Verlander was traded back to the Houston Astros for two top prospects after 16 starts with the New York Mets.

In return, the Mets received outfielders Drew Gilbert and Ryan Clifford. Gilbert was the No. 1-rated prospect in the Astros’ organization, according to MLB Pipeline, and Clifford was No. 4.