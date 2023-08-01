Three-time Cy Young Award winner Justin Verlander was traded back to the Houston Astros for two top prospects after 16 starts with the New York Mets.
In return, the Mets received outfielders Drew Gilbert and Ryan Clifford. Gilbert was the No. 1-rated prospect in the Astros’ organization, according to MLB Pipeline, and Clifford was No. 4.
Verlander spent the past 4½ seasons with the Astros before departing as a free agent and signing a two-year, $86.7 million deal with the Mets. Part of MLB’s extended approval process of the agreement Tuesday involved the Mets planning to pick up as much as $52.5 million should Verlander’s option for 2025 be vested, according to multiple reports.
Verlander, 40, was 6-5 with a 3.15 ERA this season with the Mets, who agreed to pay $35 million of the $58 million remaining on his contract before the option year.
Several of Verlander’s teammates from his previous stint with the Astros said Tuesday that they received text messages and other correspondence from the ace, who is expected to be with the Astros by the end of the week.
“He means a lot to this clubhouse,” Astros catcher Martin Maldonado said of his communication with Verlander over the past two days. “We know what kind of player he is, what kind of pitcher he is. What kind of teammate he is.
“I know how much he wanted to come back here. ... The more I talked to him the more I realized it was getting closer and closer.”
After the Mets traded pitcher Max Scherzer to the Texas Rangers over the weekend, Verlander recorded his 250th career victory on Sunday, then stated that he was open to a trade.
“I think it largely depends on how the organization views next year,” said Verlander, a nine-time All-Star Game selection. “I think Max is a tough sign for trying to go back at it. So, I’m committed to trying to win a championship here, but if the organization decides that that’s not exactly the direction that they think is a best fit for next year and go for it again next year then yeah, I would be more open to it.”
Verlander is 250-138 with a 3.24 ERA in 498 career starts with the Detroit Tigers (2005-17), Astros (2017-22) and Mets.
Verlander was American League MVP and Cy Young winner in 2011 for the Tigers. He won Cy Youngs in 2019 and 2022 with Houston.
-- Field Level Media
Red Sox acquire Urias
The Red Sox made just one trade at Tuesday’s deadline and it was a minor deal. They acquired 26-year-old infielder Luis Urías in a trade with the Brewers.
Boston sent minor league pitching prospect Bradley Blalock to Milwaukee.
Urías, a right-handed hitter, has struggled this season. He batted only .145 with a .299 on-base percentage, .236 slugging percentage, .535 OPS, one homer, two doubles, five runs, five RBIs, seven walks and 15 strikeouts in 20 games (68 plate appearances) for Milwaukee. He was optioned to Triple-A Nashville on June 29 and has slashed .233/.345/.379/.725 in 29 games there.
Urías has shown some power potential in the past. He slashed .249/.345/.445/.789 with 23 homers, 25 doubles, one triple with 77 runs, and 75 RBIs in 150 games (570 plate appearances) for Milwaukee in 2021. He had a .239/.335/.404/.739 line with 16 homers, 17 doubles, 54 runs and 47 RBIs in 119 games (472 plate appearances) last year.