Now that MLB’s trade season is over and the rosters are mostly finalized, the Red Sox remain noticeably thin in one important area: relief pitching.

It’s the one area every contender is looking to get better in, every year. It’s where the World Series champion Braves focused most of their efforts this year, as they signed elite closer Kenley Jansen to a one-year, $16-million deal just before the season, and then traded for Angels closer Raisel Iglesias to fortify their ‘pen.