MLB: Los Angeles Dodgers at Boston Red Sox

Mookie Betts is greeted at the Dodgers dugout after hitting a two-run homer against the Red Sox on Sunday.

 USA TODAY SPORTS

BOSTON — It all looked so natural.

His smooth glide around the bases after clearing the Green Monster. His lightning-quick closing speed on fly balls in right field. His confident demeanor and easy smile — the same one that endeared him to Boston Red Sox fans for six years, and dazzled them again for three days this weekend.