The Dodgers’ Mookie Betts rounds the bases after hitting a home run on Saturday.

While excited to return to the place he called home for the first six seasons of his MLB career, the Dodgers’ Mookie Betts is also nervous about going back to Fenway Park this weekend for a three-game series.

Betts played a pivotal role in 2018 for the Red Sox, helping them to a franchise-best 108 regular-season wins and a World Series victory over the Dodgers. The All-Star outfielder won a Silver Slugger that year as well as the first of four Gold Gloves, and became a leader and one of their best overall players. Betts even earned the American League MVP Award in 2018.