Mookie Betts, shown during the Home Run Derby, and his L.A. Dodgers invade Fenway Park to play the Red Sox the weekend of Aug. 25-27. The appearance will be Betts’s first at his old home park.

All season long, it’s felt like the Red Sox are walking a tightrope. As injuries have piled up there’s been a sense among portions of the fan base that doom is lurking just around the corner.

And yet, here they are, still in the hunt past the season’s midway point.