Triston Casas knows he has a reputation for being a patient hitter. He’s always had a good eye for the strike zone and throughout his professional career has had a knack for laying off close pitches and drawing walks.
Those traits are some of his biggest assets as a player, but sometimes when you’re facing big league pitching, patience gets you only so far.
Mired in a terrible slump through the season’s first month, the Red Sox rookie first baseman has adopted a more aggressive approach in recent days. Rather than try to extend at-bats, he says he’s now looking to do damage earlier if presented the opportunity.
That change in mindset, more than any sort of mechanical adjustment, has helped Casas climb out of his early season funk and fuel his recent turnaround.
“I can’t say I’ve made an adjustment physically or even mentally. I’ve been trying to stay as aggressive as possible when the opportunity is given,” Casas said before Tuesday’s game. “A lot of people make a lot about my patience or over-aggressiveness, but I’ve kind of thrown all that out the window and kind of just gone up there and said you know what, I’m going to look for a pitch in the heart of the plate, and if it’s right there, I’m going to swing.”
While the word “aggressive” often conjures the image of a player hacking away at everything the pitcher throws — think Vlad Guerrero Sr. golfing pitches a foot off the plate into the bleachers — Casas made a point to emphasize that’s not what he means. To him, aggressiveness is taking quality swings at pitches in the heart of the zone, no matter when they happen during the at-bat.
“I think it’s a good sign when a hitter is taking fringe pitches on the corners. I think that means he’s reading the ball well and he understands that he probably can hit that pitch but not for damage,” Casas said.
“There are limited special hitters that can take pitches on the corners of the plate or off the plate and hit them hard, and I don’t consider myself one of those players. I think my swing plays best when I’m under control, balanced and hitting pitches in the middle of the zone.”
The early results have been promising.
When Casas’s slump reached its nadir on May 1, the rookie was batting a season-low .128 with an alarming .281 on-base percentage. Over his last 10 games entering Tuesday he was batting .333 with a much more impressive .417 OBP and a .517 slugging percentage, the sort of numbers the Red Sox hoped Casas could provide all along.
The newfound aggressiveness was also on full display Tuesday night, when Casas pounced on a first-pitch slider down the middle and crushed it 110.7 mph off the bat for a solo home run, his sixth homer of the season.
Red Sox manager Alex Cora said the change has helped Casas swing with more conviction on certain counts, and hitting coach Peter Fatse said he’s done a better job swinging at the right pitches and not getting drawn into more difficult situations.
“There’s a difference between being selectively aggressive and passive,” Fatse said. “For him, he went from being maybe a little bit passive in some areas to more selectively aggressive, and that’s why you’re seeing more early count swings and aggressive swings in hitters counts when he has opportunities to do damage.”
Casas acknowledged that his struggles through the first month weighed on him. Playing on such a big stage was initially overwhelming, but he’s made a point to try and slow down the game, trust in his abilities and put himself in the best position to succeed.
As a result, he’s starting to look a lot more like the middle-of-the-order threat the Red Sox always hoped he could become.