BOSTON — Nathan Eovaldi, who is eligible for free agency this coming offseason, has not yet engaged in any direct contract extension talks with the Red Sox.

“We haven’t had any communications,” Eovaldi said Tuesday. “They may have talked to my agency and stuff like that. But I just tell my agency — they know where I stand with the Red Sox and how much I want to be here and things like that. And I’ll let them do their job.”