MLB: Boston Red Sox at Washington Nationals

Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Garrett Whitlock (22) reacts after giving up a three run home run to Washington Nationals catcher Keibert Ruiz (20) during the eighth inning at Nationals Park.  

 Brad Mills/USA TODAY Sports

WASHINGTON - MacKenzie Gore had been so efficient Wednesday night that when his first-pitch change-up to Trevor Story with one out in the seventh inning made catcher Keibert Ruiz stand up to reel it in, it set off alarms. The Nationals left-hander looked down at his hand, then wiped it on his side. Meanwhile, Manager Dave Martinez and a trainer were already out of the dugout to check on the 24-year-old.

Gore stood on the mound for a few moments, then walked off with a trainer and headed to the dugout, where he stayed until Jordan Weems worked out of the inning with the Nationals still holding a two-run lead. The concern for the young pitcher, a key part of Washington's rebuild, was far greater than the result of a mid-August game for a team hoping to climb out of the basement of the National League East.