MLB: Spring Training-Boston Red Sox Photo Day

COREY KLUBER

 USA TODAY SPORTS

A pair of veteran pitchers will debut for new teams Thursday when the Boston Red Sox host the Baltimore Orioles in an Opening Day matchup.

Two-time Cy Young winner Corey Kluber is set for his first home start at Fenway Park, having joined the Red Sox in the offseason — as his fifth team in as many seasons and third straight within the American League East alone.