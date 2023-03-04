SPORTS-CHAIM-BLOOM-REFUTES-IDEA-THAT-1-YB.jpg

Boston Chief Baseball Officer Chaim Bloom chats on the field prior to a May 7 game last season at Fenway Park.

 Stuart Cahill/Boston Herald

The sky was falling in Boston last month when Keith Law of The Athletic revealed his organizational rankings and put the Red Sox farm system in the bottom 10, at No. 23.

“Their group of position-player prospects is probably in the upper half of farm systems, but their group of pitching prospects is one of the weakest,” Law assessed. “They might not have a future MLB starter anywhere on their full-season rosters; the best of those candidates all have huge reliever risk, at least.”