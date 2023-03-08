TAMPA — It’s been nearly four years. Yankees non-roster reliever Ian Hamilton still vividly recalls every last detail of the foul ball that shattered his jaw, knocked out several teeth, required eight surgeries and derailed his surging career for more than three seasons.

The season after Hamilton debuted in the majors with the Chicago White Sox, the hard-throwing righty was on the injured list and rehabbing with Triple-A Charlotte on June 4, 2019.