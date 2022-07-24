There was nothing flashy or outlandish about David Ortiz’s Hall of Fame induction speech in Cooperstown, N.Y., on Sunday afternoon, but there didn’t need to be.

Wearing a blue suit with a bright red tie to match his red cufflinks and pocket square, Ortiz was the final member of this year’s class to take the stage and delivered a simple but moving speech in front of a large crowd and most living members of the Baseball Hall of Fame.