MLB: Boston Red Sox at Pittsburgh Pirates

Red Sox right fielder Alex Verdugo, left, and second baseman Christian Arroyo celebrate after Wednesday night's win over the Pirates at PNC Park. 

 USA TODAY SPORTS

What was supposed to be a momentous day for Red Sox left-hander James Paxton turned into another setback on his road back from Tommy John surgery.

Paxton, making his first rehab start for the Florida Complex League Red Sox in Fort Myers, Fla., left Thursday’s game after facing just two batters due to tightness in the latissimus dorsi muscle in his back, according to a baseball source. The team is hopeful that the injury is a minor one, but any delay in Paxton’s progress might threaten his ability to return this season.