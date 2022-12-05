SAN DIEGO — The door to a Red Sox reunion with Xander Bogaerts opened a little bit wider on Monday.
The Philadelphia Phillies, who were considered a favorite to lure Bogaerts away from Boston, agreed to an 11-year contract worth $300 million with free agent shortstop Trea Turner, according to a report by ESPN.
Turner, 29, has been one of the most dynamic players in the game and represents a huge score for Dave Dombrowski, whose love for Bogaerts scared many into thinking he’d focus on the former Red Sox shortstop in free agency.
Instead, it’s Turner who jumps off the board first.
Turner is a perennial 20-20 threat with power, elite speed and versatile defensive ability to go with a career .302 average and .842 OPS. He’s a spark at the top of any lineup and will keep the Phillies as a threat to repeat as National League champs.
For the Red Sox, it’s an exciting result. The Phillies and Padres are the two teams that have been most linked to Bogaerts. Carlos Correa is likely to be the next free agent shortstop to go off the board, which would clear the path for Bogaerts to be next.
Verlander goes to Mets for 2 years, $86 million
The New York Mets reportedly bolstered their pitching staff in a big way Monday, coming to terms with three-time Cy Young winner Justin Verlander on a two-year contract. According to multiple reports, Verlander’s deal is for $86 million and includes an option for a third year.
Verlander, 39, is coming off one of the best seasons of his career and helped the Houston Astros win the World Series. The veteran right-hander went 18-4 and posted a career-best 1.75 ERA across 28 starts to win his third Cy Young award. Verlander was also 10th in AL MVP voting and led the league’s pitchers in win percentage (.818) and WHIP (0.829).