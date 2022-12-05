MLB: World Series-Washington Nationals at Houston Astros

The Phillies landed shortstop Trea Turner on Monday.

SAN DIEGO — The door to a Red Sox reunion with Xander Bogaerts opened a little bit wider on Monday.

The Philadelphia Phillies, who were considered a favorite to lure Bogaerts away from Boston, agreed to an 11-year contract worth $300 million with free agent shortstop Trea Turner, according to a report by ESPN.