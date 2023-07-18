MLB: Boston Red Sox at Oakland Athletics

Red Sox reliever Nick Pivetta delivers a pitch during the third inning against the Oakland Athletics on Monday night.

 USA TODAY SPORTS

Even without Rafael Devers, who is day-to-day with right calf tightness, the Red Sox lineup is relentless. On Monday evening in Oakland, they collected 10 hits and demolished the downtrodden A’s, 7-0.

Aside from Yu Chang, every batter collected a hit, but Connor Wong was the only Red Sox player with a multi-hit game. The catcher went 3-for-4 with a run scored and three RBIs.