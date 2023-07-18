Even without Rafael Devers, who is day-to-day with right calf tightness, the Red Sox lineup is relentless. On Monday evening in Oakland, they collected 10 hits and demolished the downtrodden A’s, 7-0.
Aside from Yu Chang, every batter collected a hit, but Connor Wong was the only Red Sox player with a multi-hit game. The catcher went 3-for-4 with a run scored and three RBIs.
But with all due respect to the impressive Boston bats, this night belonged to Nick Pivetta.
After Brennan Bernardino opened the game with a pair of scoreless innings, Pivetta took over and pitched one of the best relief performances in baseball history.
Over six innings, he induced 14 swings and misses, didn’t allow a single hit and racked up 13 strikeouts.
With his 10th strikeout, he joined Hideo Nomo (April 4, 2001) and Smoky Joe Wood (July 29, 1911) as the only three Red Sox pitchers to reach double-digit Ks without allowing a hit.
When Pivetta reached 12 (his seventh consecutive K), he tied Diego Segui (1974) and Dick Radatz (1963) for the franchise record for strikeouts in a relief performance.
His 13th K set a record.
“Good fastball, good command of his off-speed pitches, working ahead, great tempo,” manager Alex Cora said to NESN after the game.
Pivetta’s 13 strikeouts put him three away from the major league record set by Randy Johnson, who took over a suspended game from none other than Curt Schilling, and struck out 16 batters. Denny McClain, Rube Marquard, and Walter Johnson are the only other pitchers with more strikeouts in a relief outing.
“That was fun to watch,” the manager said, adding. “He likes pitching here.”
Indeed, Pivetta’s only other two games in Oakland were also deep, scoreless performances. He struck out 10 over seven innings there on July 4, 2021, and seven over seven on June 4, 2022. In both games, he held the A’s to two hits and the Red Sox won.
At this point, it’s fair to say that Pivetta is one of the best trades of the Chaim Bloom era. Acquired from the Philadelphia Phillies during the 2020 season, he cost the Red Sox only Brandon Workman and Heath Hembree. On a team with neverending pitching problems, the value Pivetta brings, with his durability and versatility, cannot be overstated.
Chris Martin pitched a scoreless ninth to cement the combined shutout. His three strikeouts brought the pitching staff’s total to 18, matching the Brewers (July 14) for the single-game season high this season. It’s Boston’s most strikeouts in a game since 2021, and tied for the fourth-most in franchise history.
After the game, Pivetta was quick to credit his teammates for their part on his historic night. “Wonger was incredible back there,” Pivetta told NESN. “Berny did a really good job opening.”
“It’s a great honor,” the pitcher said of making history, but added, “All those things are great things, but the most important thing is that we won a baseball game today.”