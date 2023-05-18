BOSTON — One week ago, Red Sox right-hander Nick Pivetta took issue when a reporter asked him if he thought he was auditioning to remain in Boston’s rotation. After being informed he was being demoted to the bullpen Wednesday, Pivetta took a much more accepting — and subdued — approach.

A pitcher who had repeatedly bristled at the suggestion he might be headed to the bullpen when Boston’s rotation got healthy was suddenly ready to embrace his new role. So much so, in fact, that despite being unavailable to pitch after throwing 98 pitches Tuesday, Pivetta spent the entirety of the Wednesday’s blowout win with the rest of the relief corps in the home bullpen at Fenway Park.