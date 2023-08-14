Boston’s starting pitcher for Tuesday in Washington is no longer listed as TBD. The Red Sox have announced that Nick Pivetta will start opposite Nationals righty Josiah Gray (7-9, 3.69 ERA).

James Paxton will start Wednesday followed by Chris Sale on Thursday. The Red Sox play three games in Washington, then head to New York for a three-game series against the Yankees this weekend. Their road trip continues in Houston for a four-game series beginning next Monday.