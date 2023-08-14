Boston’s starting pitcher for Tuesday in Washington is no longer listed as TBD. The Red Sox have announced that Nick Pivetta will start opposite Nationals righty Josiah Gray (7-9, 3.69 ERA).
James Paxton will start Wednesday followed by Chris Sale on Thursday. The Red Sox play three games in Washington, then head to New York for a three-game series against the Yankees this weekend. Their road trip continues in Houston for a four-game series beginning next Monday.
Pivetta has been “an animal out of the bullpen,” as Justin Turner said, working as a bulk reliever following an opener. He has a 2.40 ERA in 18 outings (45 innings) out of the bullpen. But he has received two starts in his past three appearances. He has allowed five runs in 12⅓ innings (3.65 ERA) over those two starts, including striking out 10 in 7⅓ innings at Seattle on July 31.
Pivetta is second on the Red Sox in innings pitched (97⅓ innings) despite 63% of his appearances being in relief. He trails only Brayan Bello (113⅓ innings). He leads all Red Sox pitchers in strikeouts (120).
Tuesday begins a critical 10-game road trip. series against a bad Washington team (53-66). It is as close to a must-sweep series as it gets. The Red Sox are 38-33 against teams that are over .500. They are 24-23 against teams .500 or below. They need to begin taking care of business against the teams they should be beating if they want to earn a wild card spot.
Boston is three games behind Toronto and 1½ behind Seattle for the third and final wild card spot. Boston’s playoff odds are at 16.1%, according to Fangraphs.