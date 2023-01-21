SPORTS-CHRIS-SALE-SAYS-HES-FULLGO-6-MLV.jpg

Third baseman Rafael Devers walks into the MassMutual Center Arena for the Red Sox’s Town Hall as part of the 7th annual Winter Weekend Friday evening, 

 The Republican (Springfield, Mass.)

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — Rafael Devers knows that all eyes are on him this year, and for the next decade.

That’s what happens when you sign the richest and longest contract in Red Sox history.