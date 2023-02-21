FORT MYERS, Fla. — Raimel Tapia spent last season tormenting the Red Sox. Now he’s hoping to make their Opening Day roster.

Tapia, a 29-year-old outfielder with 567 games of major league experience, is one of Boston’s most intriguing non-roster invitees in spring training. He spent 2022 with Toronto, appearing in 128 games. In 15 games against the Red Sox, Tapia hit .290 (18-for-65) with three homers, 16 RBIs and an .834 OPS. In six games at Fenway Park, he hit .300 (9-for-30) with two homers and 12 RBIs.