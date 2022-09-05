MLB: Boston Red Sox at Tampa Bay Rays

Tampa Bay Rays second baseman Vidal Brujan (7) steals second base as Boston Red Sox second baseman Trevor Story (10) attempted to tag him out during the seventh inning at Tropicana Field.  

 Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports

David Peralta doubled in the go-ahead run in the seventh inning as the Tampa Bay Rays opened a three-game series Monday by rallying past the visiting Boston Red Sox 4-3 at St. Petersburg, Fla.

Manuel Margot and Peralta each had two hits for the Rays, who won for the sixth time in their last seven games.

Boston Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts (2) singles against the Tampa Bay Rays during the seventh inning at Tropicana Field. 
Boston Red Sox first baseman Triston Casas (36) forces out Tampa Bay Rays first baseman Harold Ramirez (43) during the sixth inning at Tropicana Field. 