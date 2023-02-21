MLB: Spring Training-New York Yankees Workouts

New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge (99) warms up during spring training.  

 Jonathan Dyer/USA TODAY Sports

New year, new goals for Yankees slugger Aaron Judge.

Judge opened spring training with his New York teammates as captain for the first time on the heels of a monumental year. He set the American League home run record with 62, was named AL MVP and, after flirting with a return to his West Coast roots in free agency, came back to the Yankees on a record nine-year, $360 million contract.