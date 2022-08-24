The Dodgers’ Mookie Betts scores a run against the Brewers during Tuesday’s game at Dodger Stadium. Betts scored three times in Los Angeles’ 10-1 victory. Betts is scheduled to visit his old stomping grounds, Fenway Park, on Aug. 25-27 of next season.
BOSTON — If you’re already looking forward to the 2023 Red Sox, Wednesday was a big day for you. The club released its schedule for next season, and it’s much different than in years past.
The Red Sox will open their 2023 season at home against the Orioles on March 30 and end it against the same Baltimore team on Oct. 1 at Camden Yards. In between those series is a revamped 162-game schedule that includes more interleague games than ever.
MLB’s new collective bargaining agreement called for a new, more balanced schedule in which every team plays all 29 other clubs throughout the year. Teams will have 13 games (four series) against each division rival instead of 19 (six series) like in the past, a decrease from 76 divisional games to 52. Each club will play a total of 46 interleague games; teams are playing 20 interleague games in 2022.
For the Red Sox, this means interleague trips to eight National League cities: Milwaukee (April 21-23), Philadelphia (May 5-7), Atlanta (May 9-10), San Diego (May 19-21), Phoenix (May 26-28), Chicago (July 14-16), San Francisco (July 28-30) and Washington, D.C. (Aug. 15-17). Boston will host the Pirates (April 3-5), Cardinals (May 12-14), Reds (May 30-June 1); Rockies (June 12-14), Marlins (June 27-29), Mets (July 21-23), Braves (July 25-26) and Dodgers (Aug. 25-27). The highlights there include Boston’s second trip to Wrigley Field in as many years and Mookie Betts’ return to Fenway Park with the Dodgers.
The Red Sox won’t play the Yankees until June 9, when they open a three-game series at Yankee Stadium. New York will come to Boston for the first time from June 16-18. The teams will face off again Aug. 18-20 in the Bronx and Sept. 11-14 at Fenway, playing four series instead of the customary six.
Boston’s schedule includes more West Coast games than in previous years. The Sox will do a San Diego-Anaheim-Arizona trip in late May, then visit Oakland after the Wrigley series in mid-July. Then comes a San Francisco-Seattle trip in late July and early August.
A potentially crucial part of the schedule comes from Aug. 18 to 30, when the Red Sox see the Yankees for three, Astros for four, Dodgers for three and Astros again for three.
For holidays, the Red Sox will host the Angels on Patriots Day (April 17), the Cardinals on Mother’s Day (May 14), Yankees on Father’s Day (June 18) and Rangers on the Fourth of July. They get seven home games and six road games against the Yankees and Blue Jays and seven road games and six home games against the Orioles and Rays.
Bello up, Winckowski down
Boston activated righty Brayan Bello from the 15-day injured list and optioned Josh Winckowski to Triple-A Worcester before Wednesday’s game against the Jays. Bello, the organization’s top pitching prospect, was scheduled to start.
Bello, the organization’s top pitching prospect, owns an 0-3 record and 8.47 ERA in five appearances (three starts this season). He last started July 24 against the Blue Jays, then looked sharper in two relief appearances than he had as a starter in his first three big league outings. He’s back in the rotation with Nathan Eovaldi on the 15-day injured list with shoulder inflammation.
