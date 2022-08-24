MLB: Milwaukee Brewers at Los Angeles Dodgers

BOSTON — If you’re already looking forward to the 2023 Red Sox, Wednesday was a big day for you. The club released its schedule for next season, and it’s much different than in years past.

The Red Sox will open their 2023 season at home against the Orioles on March 30 and end it against the same Baltimore team on Oct. 1 at Camden Yards. In between those series is a revamped 162-game schedule that includes more interleague games than ever.