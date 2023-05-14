The Red Sox are “actively marketing” first baseman/third baseman Bobby Dalbec, Peter Gammons reported.
Gammons wrote on Twitter, “Two National League execs said yesterday the Red Sox are actively marketing Bobby Dalbec. That’s being fair to Dalbec where his career and the club are now, but both execs believe Dalbec can harness his enormous power and fill an everyday 3B role.”
The Red Sox optioned Dalbec to Triple-A Worcester after Friday’s game. In two stints with Boston this season, the 27-year-old is 2-for-11 (.182) with a .308 on-base percentage, .182 slugging percentage, one run, two walks, seven strikeouts and one stolen base.
Dalbec has batted .238 with a .374 on-base percentage, .475 slugging percentage, .849 OPS, four homers, five doubles, one triple, 15 runs, 15 RBIs, 14 walks, 38 strikeouts and three steals in 23 games at Worcester this year. He has struck out in 38.4% of his plate appearances.
The slugger is in a difficult spot as he has Triston Casas blocking him at first base.
MassLive.com asked Dalbec at the end of spring training if he’s considered other teams might be interested in him and he’s a potential trade candidate.
“I honestly don’t know,” Dalbec said. “I would think other teams are interested in me. Obviously I’ve been with this organization forever. I think they know what I can do and all that stuff. But I really haven’t put too much thought into that, honestly. It’s not really something I can control at all regardless of what I want or don’t want. Obviously I want to play every day but I love being here. I love these guys. I love this team, the staff, the organization. I have the same mindset no matter what role or where I’m going to be and that stuff.”
Reliever on the way
Left-handed reliever Joely Rodriguez is finished with his rehab assignment. The Red Sox plan to activate him sometime during their three-game home series against Seattle beginning Monday.
“In the upcoming days,” Red Sox manager Alex Cora said before Boston’s Sunday Night Baseball game against the Cardinals. “We’ll see where we’re at, how he feels. But it will be in the next series.”
Rodriguez began the season on the IL with a grade two oblique strain. Boston signed him in the offseason to a one-year, $2-million contract with a 2024 club option. The option is valued at $4.25 million.
Rodriguez allowed just one run in 5 ⅓ innings over five rehab outings.
“He can get lefties and righties out,” Cora said. “Obviously, it’s a different level from rehab assignments and minor league games. But this guy with his changeup can get righties out. Good two-seamer for lefties. So he’s a guy that we trust that little by little he’s going to become a big part of what we’re trying to accomplish and we’re happy to have him.”