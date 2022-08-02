MLB: Minnesota Twins at San Diego Padres

Eric Hosmer is congratulated in the dugout after hitting a home run for the Padres in a July 29 game in San Diego. Hosmer on Tuesday was dealt to the Boston Red Sox.

 USA TODAY SPORTS

The Red Sox have a new first baseman.

Boston on Tuesday traded for San Diego Padres first baseman Eric Hosmer. The 32-year-old Hosmer was initially part of the Juan Soto blockbuster deal earlier in the day, but he reportedly invoked his partial no-trade clause to block a move to the Washington Nationals.