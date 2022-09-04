MLB: Texas Rangers at Boston Red Sox

Sep 3, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox relief pitcher Garrett Whitlock (72) pitches against the Texas Rangers at Fenway Park. 

 Eric Canha/USA TODAY Sports

A four-game series sweep will be on the line when the Boston Red Sox host the Texas Rangers one final time for the season on Sunday afternoon.

The Red Sox are in the midst of a four-game win streak that started Wednesday at Minnesota. Their longest run since a seven-game streak from June 19-26 has followed three straight losses.

MLB: Texas Rangers at Boston Red Sox

Sep 3, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts (2) rounds 2nd base during a game against the Texas Rangers at Fenway Park. 
MLB: Texas Rangers at Boston Red Sox

Sep 3, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager (5) swings at the ball in the 9th inning against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park. 