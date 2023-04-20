MLB: Minnesota Twins at Boston Red Sox

Boston’s Christian Arroyo tags Minnesota’s Max Kepler out at third base to end Thursday’s game at Fenway Park. The Red Sox won, 11-5.

 USA TODAY SPORTS

Offense wasn’t a problem for the Boston Red Sox on Thursday afternoon as they collected 14 hits and wrapped up a three-game series by beating the visiting Minnesota Twins, 11-5.

Alex Verdugo and Yu Chang homered for Boston, which received seven strong innings from starting pitcher Tanner Houck. It was the longest start of Houck’s MLB career.