MLB: Toronto Blue Jays at Boston Red Sox

Boston third baseman Rafael Devers (11) celebrates with designated hitter Justin Turner after hitting a home run against the Toronto Blue Jays during the eighth inning of Thursday's game at Fenway Park. 

 Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports

Masataka Yoshida went 3-for-5 with a first-inning home run, three RBIs and three runs while Rafael Devers also went deep to help the Boston Red Sox complete a four-game sweep of the visiting Toronto Blue Jays with an 11-5 win on Thursday.

Boston led 6-0 and 8-1 through two and four innings, respectively, en route to its sixth straight win.