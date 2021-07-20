Red Sox-Blue Jays Tuesday game rained out masslive.com Jul 20, 2021 Jul 20, 2021 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Tuesday night's game between the Toronto Blue Jays and the Boston Red Sox at Sahlen Field in Buffalo was postponed by bad weather. USA TODAY SPORTS Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save The Boston Red Sox and Toronto Blue Jays game Tuesday at Sahlen Field in Buffalo has been postponed.The game is expected to be made up in August when the Red Sox and Blue Jays play in Toronto.The Blue Jays have played their home games here and at their spring training facility in Dunedin during the COVID pandemic. They will return to Toronto for their next home series.Boston righty Garrett Richards — who was scheduled to start Tuesday — will start here Wednesday when the Blue Jays and Red Sox are scheduled to play at 7:07 p.m. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Union Leader Newsletters Yes No Daily Headlines Yes No Breaking News Yes No Weekend Top 10 Top upcoming NH events. Yes No Business Now Because time is money. NH 365 Yes No Yes No Queen City Survival Guide Weekly look at Manchester life. Yes No Out of Range Monthly outdoor guide. I acknowledge having read the Union Leader’s Privacy Policy. Yes* SUBMIT