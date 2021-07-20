MLB: Boston Red Sox at Toronto Blue Jays

Tuesday night's game between the Toronto Blue Jays and the Boston Red Sox at Sahlen Field in Buffalo was postponed by bad weather.

 USA TODAY SPORTS

The Boston Red Sox and Toronto Blue Jays game Tuesday at Sahlen Field in Buffalo has been postponed.

The game is expected to be made up in August when the Red Sox and Blue Jays play in Toronto.

The Blue Jays have played their home games here and at their spring training facility in Dunedin during the COVID pandemic. They will return to Toronto for their next home series.

Boston righty Garrett Richards — who was scheduled to start Tuesday — will start here Wednesday when the Blue Jays and Red Sox are scheduled to play at 7:07 p.m.

