The Boston Red Sox have officially re-hired Alex Cora as their manager, the team announced late Friday afternoon. The club reached a deal with Cora to return after nearly 10 months away as he served a suspension for his role in the Houston Astros’ sign-stealing scandal.
Cora’s contract is for two years with team options for 2023 and 2024, according to ESPN’s Enrique Rojas. The club will officially reintroduce Cora in a press conference early next week.
In a statement, Cora expressed contrition for his actions in Houston and thanked the Red Sox for his new opportunity.
“I am grateful for the opportunity to manage once again and return to the game I have loved my entire life,” Cora said. “This past year, I have had time to reflect and evaluate many things, and I recognize how fortunate I am to lead this team once again. Not being a part of the game of baseball, and the pain of bringing negative attention to my family and this organization was extremely difficult. I am sorry for the harm my past actions have caused and will work hard to make this organization and its fans proud. I owe John Henry, Tom Werner, Mike Gordon, Sam Kennedy, Chaim Bloom and Brian O’Halloran my gratitude for giving me another chance. I am eager to get back to work with our front office, coaches, and especially our players. Boston is where I have always wanted to be and I could not be more excited to help the Red Sox achieve our ultimate goal of winning in October.”
Chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom and team president and CEO Sam Kennedy also issued statements, with Bloom noting that the sides had “lengthy, intense and emotional” conversations that led to the reunion.
“Alex Cora is an outstanding manager, and the right person to lead our club into 2021 and beyond,” Bloom said. “The way he leads, inspires, and connects with everyone around him is almost unmatched, and he has incredible baseball acumen and feel for the game. We considered a very impressive slate of candidates – the brightest managerial prospects in the game today. Because of all that had happened, I knew that I wanted to speak with Alex once his suspension ended, but I didn’t yet know if it made sense to consider him for the job as well. Our conversations were lengthy, intense, and emotional. Alex knows that what he did was wrong, and he regrets it. My belief is that every candidate should be considered in full: strengths and weaknesses, accomplishments and failures. That is what I did with Alex in making this choice. He loves the Red Sox and the game of baseball, and because of that we believe he will make good on this second chance. I join our whole organization in welcoming Alex back to Boston and Fenway Park.”
Among the other finalists for the job, according to reports, was Durham’s Sam Fuld, a former major leaguer who is currently the Philadelphia Phillies’ player information coordinator.