MLB: Boston Red Sox at Seattle Mariners

Seattle’s Cal Raleigh rounds the bases after hitting a two-run homer during the sixth inning against the Red Sox on Wednesday.

 USA TODAY SPORTS

SEATTLE — Entering Wednesday, the Red Sox were 43-2 when leading after six innings. One bullpen implosion later, that impressive record took a hit.

Following five shutout innings from starter Kutter Crawford, relievers John Schreiber and Richard Bleier combined to give up five runs in the sixth and seventh innings as the Sox squandered an early lead and ended their West Coast road trip on a sour note with a 6-3 loss to Mariners.