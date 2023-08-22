HOUSTON — Outfield prospect Wilyer Abreu joined the Red Sox in Houston on Tuesday. He was activated but not in the starting lineup of Tuesday night’s game in Houston.
The 24-year-old left-handed batter has been arguably the hottest hitter in Triple A this month. He is 25-for-59 (.424 batting average) with a .528 on-base percentage, .949 slugging percentage, 1.477 OPS, nine homers, four doubles, 25 RBIs, 18 runs, 12 walks, 10 strikeouts and three steals in 17 games for Triple-A Worcester during August.
Meanwhile, Jarren Duran was placed on the 10-day injured list because of a left toe contusion. Duran underwent treatment Monday.
He was removed after his eighth inning at-bat Sunday in New York.
The Red Sox acquired Abreu along with second baseman Enmanuel Valdez from the Astros for Christian Vázquez at the 2022 trade deadline. Valdez made his big league debut earlier this season.
Both Abreu and Valdez were added to the 40-man roster this past offseason.
Abreu was batting .274 with a .391 on-base percentage, .538 slugging percentage, .929 OPS, 22 homers, 11 doubles, one triple, 65 RBIs, 67 runs, 59 walks and 74 strikeouts in 86 games (363 plate appearances) for Worcester this season.
He has an impressive 16.3% walk percentage after walking in 19.7% of his plate appearances last year.
He was one of only five minor leaguers in all of affiliated ball in 2022 to finish with 100 or more walks. He walked 114 times.
“It’s a kid that controls the strike zone,” Red Sox manager Alex Cora said about Abreu. “We knew that in spring training. Him and Valdez, one of the things they do is that. And that’s why they have quality at-bats. The power is the power. I don’t get caught up on that.”
Abreu signed as an 18-year-old with the Astros for $300,000 on July 2, 2017. He was expecting to sign with Boston just after turning 17 in 2016. But the Red Sox received a ban from signing any amateur international prospects during the 2016-17 period after MLB determined the organization broke signing bonus rules the previous international signing period.
Abreu has started 35 games in left field, 27 games in right field and 15 games in center field for Worcester this season.
Red Sox director of player development Brian Abraham raved about Abreu’s defense during spring training.
“I think we really got a guy who’s an incredible defender,” Abraham said in February. “Probably at times undersold in a lot of ways. He can play center field. He has a plus arm and moves really well. Not really fast but a really good first step and can move really quick in the outfield. All-around player that we’re really excited to have.”