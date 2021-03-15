The Red Sox’ Michael Chavis bashed his fourth home run of spring training Monday. It came during the second inning of Boston’s 3-2 loss to Tampa Bay.
Chavis, who is competing for one of the final Opening Day roster spots, is 8-for-29 (.276) with four homers, one double, seven RBIs and six runs scored in 12 Grapefruit League games.
“He’s a good hitter. His problems were chasing pitches outside the strike zone,” Red Sox manager Alex Cora said. “He’s done a good job not extending up, not extending down and away. Everybody makes a big deal out of the fastball. But I think the league that year in ’19, they started attacking up and then started expanding down and away. He’s put himself in a good spot offensively, getting there early, recognizing pitches. And we’re happy with the progress.”
In his first 26 major league games, Chavis batted .296 with a .389 on-base percentage, .592 slugging percentage, .981 OPS, nine home runs, two doubles, 24 RBIs, 14 walks and 30 strikeouts (119 plate appearances). In 111 major league games since then, he has batted .228 with a .281 on-base percentage, .382 slugging percentage, 14 homers, 13 doubles, three triples, 53 RBIs, 25 walks and 147 strikeouts (427 plate appearances).
Chavis likely will make the Opening Day roster if Franchy Cordero begins the season on the injured list after being delayed this spring. Cordero began camp on the COVID-related injured list.
Barnes or Ottavino?
Cora still has yet to decide whether he will use Adam Ottavino or Matt Barnes as his closer.
“We’ll make a decision before we take off,” Cora said. “I’m not saying this week but we’ll know before we leave to Boston.”
Barnes has thrown 3 2/3 scoreless innings in three outings this spring. He has struck out four and walked one. He has allowed just one hit.
Ottavino has pitched 2 2/3 scoreless innings in two outings, but he has allowed four hits and one walk while striking out two. He allowed three hits and one walk in 1 2/3 scoreless innings Sunday.
“He pounded the strike zone the whole time,” Cora said about Ottavino. “He threw a lot of strikes. Barnsey, he’s working holding runners and all that. That’s part of the equation. But we’ll make a decision before we go to Boston and they’re going to be OK with it. There’s no wrong in this. I think both of them, they’re going to do a good job for us and they’re going to get big outs throughout the season.”