MLB: Boston Red Sox at Houston Astros

Boston rookie Wilyer Abreu, right, is congratulated by teammate Pablo Reyes after hitting a two-run homer against the Astros during the second inning of Thursday’s game in Houston.

 USA TODAY SPORTS

Just when you think you’re out, the Red Sox find a way to pull you back in.

Fresh off Wednesday night’s dramatic extra-innings victory, the Red Sox clobbered the host Houston Astros 17-1 on Thursday afternoon to split the crucial four-game series. Now after looking dead in the water following two depressing losses to start the week, the Red Sox return to Fenway Park with renewed momentum and have yet another opportunity to climb back into the playoff hunt.