MLB: New York Yankees at Texas Rangers

Corey Kluber celebrates with teammates after throwing a no-hitter for the New York Yankees in May 2021.

 Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

On Tuesday, the Red Sox lost two veteran starters in Nathan Eovaldi and Rich Hill. On Wednesday, they struck a deal to fill one of the holes in their rotation.

Boston is in agreement to sign former Cy Young winner Corey Kluber to a one-year deal with a club option for 2024, according to ESPN’s Jeff Passan. Kluber will earn $10 million in 2023, according to Alex Speier of The Boston Globe. Per the New York Post’s Jon Heyman, the option is worth $11 million and the deal includes incentive bonuses. The contract is pending a physical and has not been confirmed by the team.