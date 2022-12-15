MLB: Detroit Tigers at Boston Red Sox

Shortstop Jeter Downs, who the Red Sox acquired as part of the 2020 trade that sent Mookie Betts to the Los Angeles Dodgers, was designated for assignment on Thursday.

BOSTON — Less than three years after trading Mookie Betts to the Dodgers, the Red Sox are moving on from one of the key players they received back in the deal.

Boston designated infielder Jeter Downs for assignment on Thursday to make room on the 40-man roster for new outfielder Masataka Yoshida. Yoshida’s five-year, $90 million contract with the club is now official and he was introduced Thursday at a press conference at Fenway Park.