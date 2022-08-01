The Red Sox’ sell-off has begun.
With the trade deadline less than 24 hours away, the Red Sox on Monday traded catcher Christian Vázquez to the Houston Astros for two minor league prospects, according to multiple reports.
The Red Sox’ sell-off has begun.
With the trade deadline less than 24 hours away, the Red Sox on Monday traded catcher Christian Vázquez to the Houston Astros for two minor league prospects, according to multiple reports.
Vázquez was the longest-tenured member of the Red Sox, having been drafted in 2008 out of Puerto Rico and spending eight seasons in the majors, including being the starting catcher as they won the 2018 World Series. The 31-year-old Vázquez — a beloved member of the Red Sox clubhouse — was having a terrific 2022 season, slashing .282/.327/.432 with a .759 OPS, eight homers and 42 RBIs while playing his usual standout defense and game-calling behind the plate.
The Red Sox began a series against the Astros in Houston on Monday night, and in somewhat of a bizarre scene, Vázquez was taking batting practice for his final time in a Boston uniform as news of the trade broke.
Other Red Sox deals, according to reports:
• Boston acquired outfielder Tommy Pham, 34, from Cincinnati. The return wasn’t known at deadline. Pham spent five-plus years with the St. Louis Cardinals, parts of two seasons with the Tampa Bay Rays and two with the San Diego Padres before joining the Reds. He is batting .238 this season with 11 home runs, 11 doubles, 39 RBIs and 42 walks across 91 games.
• The Red Sox traded reliever Jake Diekman to the Chicago White Sox for catcher Reese McGuire, a former New Hampshire Fisher Cat. McGuire, 27, was in his first season in Chicago after starting his MLB career with the Toronto Blue Jays for four seasons. McGuire was batting .225 with nine doubles and 10 RBIs across 53 games for the White Sox. He’s a lifetime .241 hitter.
Diekman, 35, was in his first season with the Red Sox after a lengthy career with five previous clubs. In 44 appearances out of the bullpen this year, Diekman was 5-1 with one save, a 4.23 ERA and 51 strikeouts in 38 1/3 innings.
The New York Yankees acquired three right-handed pitchers in a pair of trades Monday, landing starter Frankie Montas and reliever Lou Trivino from the Oakland Athletics and reliever Scott Effross from the Chicago Cubs.
The Yankees, who previously traded for outfielder Andrew Benintendi, moved to bolster their rotation and bullpen the day before the MLB trade deadline.
In exchange for Montas and Trivino, the Yankees sent Oakland four prospects: left-handed pitchers Ken Waldichuk and JP Sears, right-hander Luis Medina and second baseman Cooper Bowman.
Sears has played seven games in the majors this year, while the other three have yet to make their debuts.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.