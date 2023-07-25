SPORTS-KIKE-HERNANDEZ-SAYS-HE-HELPED-1-YB.jpg

Boston Red Sox’s Kiké Hernández reacts after his solo home run during the fifth inning of Game 3 of the ALDS at Fenway Park on Oct. 10, 2021 in Boston.

 Nancy Lane/MediaNews Group/Boston Herald

BOSTON — The Red Sox have agreed to trade utilityman Kiké Hernández back to the Dodgers, as first reported by The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal and Fabian Ardaya. Boston will receive two high-level minor league relievers, Nick Robertson and Justin Hagenman, a source told MassLive.

The move sends Hernández, who fell out of a significant role with the Sox due to poor performance, back to Los Angeles, where he spent the 2015 through 2020 seasons before signing a two-year, $14 million deal with the Red Sox in Jan. 2021. The Sox may also get cash back for Hernández, who is owed about $3.3 million for the rest of the season.