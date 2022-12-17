MLB: Boston Red Sox at Kansas City Royals

Eric Hosmer, shown on Aug. 5, was designated for assignment by the Red Sox.

 USA TODAY SPORTS

If former Red Sox prospect Jay Groome ever becomes a serviceable big league pitcher, the Sox are going to have some explaining to do.

After sending Groome to the San Diego Padres as part of the trade that brought former All-Star, Gold Glover and World Series champion Eric Hosmer to Boston in July, the Red Sox dumped Hosmer on Friday.